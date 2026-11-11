CANADAS ANAND URGES ALL GAZA CROSSINGS BE OPENED WITHOUT NAMING ISRAEL

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday called for all crossings into the Gaza Strip to be opened as heavy rains and flooding worsen conditions for Palestinian families, but without mentioning Israel.

Anand shared a post by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher on US social media company X, urging the delivery of winter supplies into the enclave.

"As heavy rains and flooding continue in Gaza, conditions are becoming increasingly desperate for families already facing a devastating humanitarian crisis. Flooded shelters and dropping temperatures are putting lives at further risk," Anand said.

"People urgently need food, durable shelter, warm clothing, heating and essential supplies," she added.

Anand said she discussed the issue with G7 partners this week, adding: "Canada remains committed as a significant donor and an advocate for humanitarian assistance which must reach those who need it."

"We continue to call for all crossings to open, with unimpeded access for goods and supplies delivered through international organizations," she said.

"We join the Call to Action and urge all parties to remove the remaining obstacles so this assistance can reach families without further delay," Anand added.

Anand did not mention Israel in her post, which only referred to "all parties."

Israel controls access to the Gaza Strip.

Fletcher said earlier Wednesday that waiting for a new Israeli government to form is "not an acceptable excuse" for delays in getting winter supplies into Gaza.





