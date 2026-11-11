Austria plans tougher anti-espionage laws, citing rising security threats

Austria's government announced plans Wednesday to tighten anti-espionage legislation, extending criminal liability to intelligence activities targeting foreign countries and international organizations based in the country, according to the Kurier newspaper

Under the proposed measures, espionage will become a criminal offense when directed against EU institutions or international organizations headquartered in Austria, carrying a prison sentence of up to five years.

Austrian law criminalizes espionage only when it harms Austria's interests. The government also plans to increase the maximum prison sentence for the offenses to 10 years.

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger of the liberal NEOS party said the changes were necessary to protect numerous international institutions based in Vienna, including the UN, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Justice Minister Sporrer said modern espionage increasingly extends beyond traditional intelligence operations, with technological advances enabling new forms of threats.

"When people say that Vienna is a playground for spies, they shouldn't imagine it as if these spies are engaged in chases in the Viennese underground in trench coats," she said.

The package also includes tougher penalties for cybercrime, covering acts of digital sabotage such as data damage and disruptions to computer systems.

Recruiting agents or allowing one to be recruited as an agent would also become a criminal offense under the legislation.

SPO State Secretary Jorg Leichtfried cited the deteriorating international security situation as the main reason for the measures, warning that Austria must prepare for potential attacks.

He said large-scale sabotage operations had already been recorded in several countries.

"We must strengthen our legal system to be able to counter such attacks," he said.

The government said the proposed changes are intended to strengthen Austria's ability to respond to evolving espionage, cyberthreats and acts of sabotage.





