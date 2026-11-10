Israeli fire kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 others in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

Three Palestinians were killed and six others, including two children and a displaced woman, were wounded by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid repeated violations of last year's ceasefire agreement, according to medical sources.

One source said a 43-year-old man and his son, 13, were killed when an Israeli strike hit the roof of a building sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

The man's wife and another Palestinian were injured in the same attack, the source said.

Local sources said an Israeli drone struck the roof of the Ministry of Endowments building, which was sheltering displaced civilians in the Asqoula area of Zeitoun.

The attack came shortly after a 26-year-old man was killed by Israeli forces in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A displaced woman sustained moderate injuries from Israeli gunfire in the Bir 19 area southwest of the city.

The source said a 5-year-old child was also wounded by Israeli gunfire inside Mustafa Hafez School, which is sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Khan Younis.

Another medical source said a fisherman sustained moderate gunshot wounds after Israeli naval forces opened fire on fishing boats operating off the coast of Khan Younis.

According to local sources, Israeli gunboats attacked fishing vessels with gunfire and shells near the city's port area, setting two boats ablaze.

The medical source said a boy was also injured by gunfire after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced people in the Batn al-Samin area south of Khan Younis.

Intense Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas south and east of Khan Younis, accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles, according to witnesses.

In central Gaza, local sources reported a limited incursion by Israeli military vehicles southeast of the Maghazi refugee camp, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling.

The Israeli army also blew up evacuated homes and civilian structures near the area of the incursion.

Israeli attacks have killed 1,615 Palestinians and wounded 5,849 others since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.