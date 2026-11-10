Denmark announces $760M military aid package for Ukraine

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 4.8 billion kroner ($760 million), Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Tuesday, public broadcaster DR reported.

Rasmussen announced the 32nd Danish military assistance package after consulting parliament's Foreign Policy Committee.

Denmark will also provide an additional 150 million kroner ($24 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector, he said.

"People are already freezing in Ukraine. There are power outages on a level we haven't seen since the war started," Rasmussen said.

He said the announcements were intended to demonstrate Denmark's continued support for Kyiv, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Denmark.