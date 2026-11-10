Kremlin says Russian delegation to decide on-site on format of report to Putin about Abu Dhabi talks

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (DHA Photo)

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia's delegation at the latest trilateral Ukraine peace talks in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, which began earlier in the day, will decide on-site on the format of its report to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the negotiations.

"The delegation will make a decision depending on how the negotiations proceed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing in response to a question on the matter.

During the press briefing, Peskov declined to predict the chances of progress in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war or reaching any concrete agreements following the trilateral talks.

He also described a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's Collective Security Council scheduled for Wednesday in the Russian capital Moscow as a "very important event."

Peskov's remarks come as media outlets reported the start of a new round of US-mediated trilateral peace talks between Russia and Ukraine earlier Tuesday.

Moscow and Kyiv last held US-mediated peace talks earlier this year, with three rounds taking place on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two were held in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.