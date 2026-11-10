Egyptian president, British premier discuss containing Iran escalation, Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed efforts to contain tensions in the Middle East and prevent the conflict from expanding, the presidency said.

The talks came during a phone call Sisi received from Burnham on Monday evening, according to a presidential statement.

The two leaders discussed several regional and international issues, particularly developments related to Iran and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

They reviewed efforts being undertaken in coordination with relevant parties and partners to contain regional tensions stemming from the crisis with Iran, the statement said.

Both stressed the need to prevent an expansion of the conflict and prioritize diplomatic channels and political solutions to strengthen regional and international security and stability.

On Palestine, Sisi and Burnham emphasized the importance of all parties complying with the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

They also stressed the need to ensure the "full, safe and unhindered delivery" of humanitarian aid to the enclave and to accelerate early recovery and reconstruction plans, the presidency said.

Sisi called for concerted international efforts to revive a political process aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

"The establishment of a Palestinian state represents the only path to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East," he said.

The call comes amid continued regional tensions linked to military confrontations involving the US, Israel and Iran since February.

The US and Israel launched military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, followed by a regionally mediated memorandum of understanding in June.

The understandings later collapsed and fighting resumed in July, while diplomatic efforts continue to reach a settlement aimed at preventing the war from spreading across the region.