COP31 enters 2nd day with focus on energy, transport

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) entered its second day in Türkiye on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on energy security, electrification, grid infrastructure and sustainable transport.

According to the conference program, around 370 sessions are scheduled throughout the day, including 140 under the energy and transport theme.

In the Blue Zone, which hosts official negotiations and high-level meetings, key events include a ministerial meeting on the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan green energy partnership, as well as panel discussion on green energy security and Ukraine's energy transition.

Other Blue Zone sessions will address energy security amid geopolitical risks, financing the energy transition and expanding renewable energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Green Zone, which opened to visitors Monday, will host discussions on sustainable mobility, clean energy investment and industrial decarbonization.

Among the scheduled sessions are Redefining Sustainable Mobility, organized by Turkish electric carmaker Togg.

Panels on sustainable aviation fuels, energy storage and the role of artificial intelligence in sustainable mobility are also on the agenda.

The conference opened Monday with a focus on food, agriculture and health, bringing together policymakers, international organizations, businesses and civil society representatives.

Running from Nov. 9 to 20 in Antalya, COP31 aims to advance global climate negotiations on emissions reductions, adaptation and financing.