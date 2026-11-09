US congressman reintroduces resolution to impeach Pentagon chief Hegseth

US Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on Monday brought back impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Massie introduced the resolution under privileged procedures, requiring House Republican leaders to schedule a floor vote within two legislative days, though they could also seek to block it by passing a motion to hold back the measure with a simple majority.

Massie accused Hegseth of committing eight sets of impeachable offenses, including waging unauthorized wars, undermining civilian protections, and conducting extrajudicial killings.

The resolution seeks Hegseth's removal from office and disqualification from holding future federal office.

The eight articles of impeachment outline allegations involving Hegseth's role in US military operations in Iran, Yemen, and Venezuela, as well as his handling of military oversight, civilian casualties, and free speech.

The first three articles accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution of 1973 by directing US military operations against Iran without congressional authorization and continuing the conflict despite congressional efforts to withdraw American forces.

The fourth article accuses Hegseth of undermining safeguards designed to prevent civilian casualties during military operations, citing the deadly US strike on Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, resulting in the death of over 150 civilians, including some 120 schoolchildren, mostly girls, age 12 and younger.

The fifth article focuses on US military strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, reportedly killing at least 243 people in separate attacks.

The sixth article accuses Hegseth of suppressing constitutionally protected speech by retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, following Kelly's participation in a video reminding military personnel that they can refuse unlawful orders.

The seventh article concerns the operation this January that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Massie alleges that Hegseth directed an unauthorized military operation against a sovereign nation, resulting in at least 83 deaths and seven American casualties.

The final article accuses Hegseth of directing an unlawful military campaign in Yemen, known as Operation Rough Rider, which allegedly involved more than 1,100 strikes over approximately 52 days in 2025.

Earlier Monday, Hegseth dismissed concerns about a potential impeachment effort against him, saying he was not worried about the prospect as Massie moves to force a House vote on removing him from office.

"We're not worried about impeachment. We're going to do a press conference tomorrow morning on that topic," Hegseth told reporters when asked if he has sufficient Republican support to defeat articles of impeachment.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries voiced support for the impeachment effort, declaring that he is a "hard yes" on supporting the resolution.





