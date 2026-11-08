 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack in Poland

Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack in Poland

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the terrorist attack carried out yesterday (7 November) in Krakow, Poland," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published November 08,2026 01:25 PM
Updated November 08,2026 01:27 PM
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS DEADLY TERRORIST ATTACK IN POLAND
Security services and police stand outside the home of the Krakow attacker in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, Poland, 07 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

Türkiye on Sunday expressed sorrow over a deadly terrorist attack in Krakow, Poland, a day earlier.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the terrorist attack carried out yesterday (7 November) in Krakow, Poland," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of those killed and to the people of Poland and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least six people were killed, including one foreign national, while 16 were injured, including five foreign nationals, two police officers, and the suspect, in a shooting attack in central Krakow, Poland's second-largest city.

Initial indications suggested that the suspect was influenced by far-right ideologies, according to Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski.

Kierwinski told a news conference that police opened fire on the suspect three minutes after receiving the first report of the attack.