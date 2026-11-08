UFC CEO Dana White 'declines' Trump’s offer to become White House spokesman

Dana White, president and CEO of the UFC, speaks before U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., August 5, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday offered the position of White House spokesperson to UFC boss Dana White, who has turned down the offer, CNN reported.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that White "declined the unorthodox idea."

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, praised White as a "fighter and warrior" and said he would be pleased to have him take on the role.

He also asked White to bring along a group of assistants, naming six UFC fighters and sharing their photographs.

He explained that the fighters would help defend the administration against "the Lunatic Left," and that White would be an extraordinary and unconventional spokesman.

While one aide said Trump was joking about the offer, the president's offer came as he continues to search for a new press secretary since Karoline Leavitt's departure and Katie Zacharia's five-day stint in the role.

The role has grown more significant as Democrats have gained control of Congress and promised to launch investigations into the Trump administration.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung showed support for the proposal on Saturday by reposting Trump's message and commenting: "Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!"