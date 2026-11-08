Turkish President Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Karabakh on Sunday at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan were welcomed at Fuzuli International Airport by Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva.

Visiting Azerbaijan to mark the country's Nov. 8 Victory Day, Erdoğan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Aliyev in Shusha, followed by a joint news conference.

The Turkish president will also visit the Khojaly Genocide Memorial and the Khankendi Victory Monument and attend an official dinner.

Earlier Sunday, Erdoğan was seen off at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, and Justice and Development (AK) Party Istanbul provincial chairman Abdullah Özdemir.

The president was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Presidential Chief Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Head of Relations with Turkic States Kürşad Zorlu, and Binali Yıldırım, chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.





























