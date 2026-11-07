SHOOTING NEAR TOURIST HOTSPOT IN POLANDS KRAKOW LEAVES 5 DEAD, 12 INJURED

At least five people were killed and 12 others injured in a shooting in the historic center of Krakow, southern Poland, on Saturday, according to Polish media reports.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 pm local time (1400 GMT), near the city's Main Market Square, one of Poland's busiest tourist destinations.

Polish broadcaster TVN24 reported the casualty figures, citing the fire brigade.

According to RMF FM radio, attackers travelling in a vehicle along Sławkowska Street towards the main square fired at people in the area.

The broadcaster reported damage to a shop and a tram.

Emergency services responded to the scene, with an air ambulance helicopter landing in the square.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said police were investigating the shooting and that he was receiving updates from the Interior Ministry.

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the attackers or their motive, and the circumstances remain under investigation.





