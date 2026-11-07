Hundreds protest Israeli attacks on Palestine, Lebanon in Sweden

Hundreds of people gathered in Stockholm to protest Israeli attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, calling for an immediate end to the violence.

Responding to calls from several civil society organizations, demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square to denounce Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, as well as ceasefire violations.

Protesters carried banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Stop attacks on Lebanon" and "End food shortages."

The crowd demanded that Israel immediately halt its attacks on Gaza and that the Swedish government stop selling weapons to Israel.

Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom, who joined the demonstration, told Anadolu that the situation in Gaza amounted to an ongoing genocide and accused European governments of deliberately avoiding the term.

"This is an ongoing genocide, we have known this from the beginning," she said.

Akerstrom argued that Swedish politicians and other European leaders were enabling the situation to continue by defending Israel's right to self-defense.

She also voiced support for Palestinian resistance, arguing that Palestinians living under occupation have the right to resist.





