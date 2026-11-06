Musk signals Cybertruck production wind-down as Tesla shifts focus to Cybercab

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday signaled a likely end to Cybertruck production at the company's Texas factory, saying the facility would be repurposed to ramp up production of its self-driving Cybercab vehicles.

"Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production," Musk wrote on US social media platform X.

Wes Morrill, the Cybertruck's lead engineer, appeared to hint at the vehicle's discontinuation in a separate post on the platform, reflecting on the project and thanking those involved.

"Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab. Thanks to everyone who contributed to making the future looking like the future," Morrill wrote, adding that he would continue following the adventures of the vehicle's owners.

Neither Musk nor Tesla has explicitly confirmed whether Cybertruck production will end altogether or move to another facility.

Launched in 2023 after years of delays, the electric pickup drew attention for its unconventional angular design and stainless-steel body but struggled to meet sales expectations.

Several recalls are unlikely to have helped the Cybertruck's fortunes. In 2025, Tesla recalled more than 46,000 vehicles over concerns that an exterior trim panel could detach while driving.

Musk had previously promised to make the pickup affordable, saying, "We need to make it at a price that people can afford."

Yet the fully equipped version ultimately cost around $61,000, while the 2026 Cyberbeast model carries a price tag of nearly $102,000.





