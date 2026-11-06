Egypt, Iran foreign ministers discuss efforts to contain regional tensions

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed efforts to contain regional tensions and prevent renewed military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The talks marked the second phone call between the two officials since Tuesday amid continuing regional diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and revive negotiations between the US and Iran.

"The two ministers discussed the latest developments on the regional scene and efforts being made to contain the current tensions," the ministry said.

They also reviewed recent developments and concerns over the possibility of renewed military confrontation and its repercussions for regional and international security and stability.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of "prioritizing diplomatic solutions" to reach a political settlement to the crisis.

He called for the necessary flexibility and compromises that would serve the interests of all parties and prevent the region from "sliding into a new wave of escalation."

The two officials had also discussed regional developments, de-escalation efforts and a return to negotiations during a phone call Tuesday.

The latest contact comes amid continuing regional diplomatic efforts to contain tensions between Washington and Tehran and avert renewed military confrontation.

Washington has demanded Iranian concessions over its nuclear program as a condition for resuming negotiations, while Tehran has called for the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and permission to export oil.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Military confrontation between Washington and Tehran resumed in July amid stalled diplomatic efforts to reach a broader settlement.





