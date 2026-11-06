FIFA legal chief Emilio Garcia Silvero steps down after 8 years

FIFA Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Emilio Garcia Silvero is stepping down after more than eight years at world football's governing body, FIFA announced Friday.

Garcia Silvero said he planned to return to Spain with his family and begin a new professional chapter in Madrid after 15 years working abroad.

"It has truly been a dream to work alongside colleagues from around the world to improve the regulatory framework of international football," he said in FIFA's statement. "I would also like to thank the FIFA president and secretary general for their trust and support over all these years."

Garcia Silvero joined FIFA following the 2018 World Cup and led its Legal and Compliance Division, overseeing teams based in Zurich and Miami.

During his tenure, he helped guide reforms to football's international regulatory system, including changes governing agents, transfers and cross-border payments. FIFA also credited him with supporting educational initiatives and efforts to improve transparency, legal certainty and access to information about football regulations.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom thanked Garcia Silvero for his "commitment, professionalism and empathy," saying his work had helped modernize the organization's legal framework.

"His efforts have left the game in a better place, and we wish him every success in his next chapter," Grafstrom said.

His departure comes less than three months after FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour left the organization following his criticism of President Gianni Infantino's abandoned proposal to create a company involving private investors to manage the commercial rights of FIFA competitions.

Garcia Silvero's exit removes a senior Spanish figure from FIFA as Spain prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. FIFA has not yet selected the stadium that will stage the final.

The governing body will hold a virtual extraordinary congress on Nov. 23 to appoint the hosts of the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups.

FIFA's presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, with Infantino seeking another term.





