Israeli opposition leader Eisenkot reports progress in talks to form emergency government

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said Friday that significant progress had been made in negotiations to form a national emergency government, expressing hope that he would receive the mandate to form a government early next week.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, said Israel was facing a "real, tangible and dangerous emergency" and called for a swift transfer of power to prevent outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from remaining in office.

He said 74 members of the 120-seat Knesset had not expressed confidence in Netanyahu's continued leadership, while only 46 supported the outgoing prime minister.

Eisenkot said his team had held dozens of hours of negotiations with opposition parties, making "significant progress and breakthroughs" toward forming a national emergency coalition.

Eisenkot outlines principles for proposed coalition

He proposed forming a government based on four principles: recognizing Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, upholding the values of its Declaration of Independence, requiring military, national or civilian service for all, and recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization while committing to dismantling its military and governing capabilities.

Eisenkot said he would invite all parliamentary factions and lawmakers willing to accept these principles to join the proposed government.

He warned that another election would prolong political uncertainty and allow Netanyahu to remain in office as caretaker prime minister.

President to assign government-forming mandate Sunday

His remarks came a day after Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that he would decide Sunday which lawmaker to task with forming the next government.

Following consultations with political parties, Herzog said factions representing 67 lawmakers had recommended Eisenkot, compared with 46 backing Netanyahu.

Israel's Oct. 27 elections produced a fragmented parliament, with Netanyahu's bloc securing 53 seats, the Jewish opposition bloc 48 and Arab-led parties 19, leaving no bloc with the 61 seats needed for a majority.





