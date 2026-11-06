Israeli attacks kill 2 more Palestinians in Gaza, including medical student

Two more Palestinians, including a medical student, died Friday from wounds sustained in earlier Israeli attacks on Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City told Anadolu that a Palestinian man died from wounds sustained in an Israeli attack several days earlier in the al-Blakhiyah area of the Al-Shati refugee camp.

Sara Abu Jiyab, a resident of Al-Shati camp, also died from wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike on Gaza City, the source said.

Witnesses said Abu Jiyab was a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza and had been wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the university campus in late October.

Separately, the Israeli army opened heavy fire Friday toward the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, with some bullets reaching tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to witnesses.

The developments came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

The violations have killed 1,602 Palestinians and wounded 5,799 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, in addition to causing widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.