GERMANYS MILITARY CHIEF ALARMED BY RISE IN SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITHIN ARMED FORCES

Germany's military chief alarmed by rise in sexual misconduct within armed forces

Germany's top military commander expressed concern over the rise in sexual misconduct cases within the armed forces, news magazine Der Spiegel reported Friday.

Inspector General Carsten Breuer described the situation as "unacceptable" in an official order issued to the armed forces in September, according to the magazine.

Reports of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate remarks to rape within military barracks, have reportedly increased in recent months.

The number of reported incidents rose from 402 in 2023 to 469 in 2025.

According to information obtained by Der Spiegel, the total for 2026 is expected to be significantly higher.

In response, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius established a support hotline for military personnel who have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct.

On Oct. 26, Breuer, acting on the minister's directive, ordered that the hotline operate around the clock starting Nov. 1.

The initiative allows victims and witnesses to seek advice from an independent body rather than reporting incidents directly to their superiors.

Der Spiegel reported that many victims avoid reporting misconduct because they fear reprisals or being branded traitors within their military units.

- 'Dark field' study reveals widespread misconduct

Preliminary findings from a so-called "dark field" study have also raised alarm among Germany's military leadership.

According to Der Spiegel, approximately 70% of the women who participated anonymously in the survey reported experiencing sexualized misconduct during their time in service.

In many reported cases, superiors were allegedly involved.

The survey, according to the magazine, also indicated that male service members had experienced or witnessed misconduct.

According to estimates within the German armed forces, known as the Bundeswehr, around 30% of male respondents reported either experiencing sexual misconduct themselves or witnessing such incidents.

More than 17% of the approximately 25,000 active and former female service members contacted participated in the survey.

Researchers also contacted another 25,000 men.

The study remains confidential because of the sensitive nature of its findings, according to the magazine.

Many female respondents provided detailed accounts of abusive behavior within military barracks and other Bundeswehr facilities.