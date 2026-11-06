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Turkish court jails former minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya in funds probe

An Istanbul criminal court ordered the pre-trial arrest of former Turkish Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya early Friday on charges of violating capital markets legislation and membership in an organized crime syndicate as part of an investment fund fraud probe, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Agencies and A News TURKISH POLITICS
Published November 06,2026 11:36 AM
Updated November 06,2026 12:17 PM
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TURKISH COURT JAILS FORMER MINISTER FATMA BETÜL SAYAN KAYA IN FUNDS PROBE

A Turkish court jailed a former minister early on Friday in an investment fund probe, state-run Anadolu Agency ⁠and other domestic media ⁠said.

An Istanbul court arrested Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, who was minister of family and social services from 2016 to 2018, on charges of "violating the law on capital markets" and "membership of an organisation established for the purpose of committing a crime", Anadolu said.

The move followed her questioning by the bureau that investigates ⁠money ⁠laundering crimes for the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office, it added.

Her husband, Ilyas Kaya, was released under judicial measures banning travel abroad in the same investigation.

The prosecutor accused Kaya of possessing undisclosed information likely to influence the price or value of a capital market instrument.

The official added that she had contacts with Emre ⁠Tezmen, a former executive of one of the asset managers at the centre of the turmoil, according to Anadolu.