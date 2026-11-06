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News World Death toll from Russian bombing of Ukrainian aid point rises to 53 - governor

Death toll from Russian bombing of Ukrainian aid point rises to 53 - governor

The death toll from a Russian strike on a humanitarian aid center in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region rose to 53, local officials said Friday. "The death toll from the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha on Nov. 2 has reached 53," acting Zaporizhzhia Gov. Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 06,2026 02:33 PM
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DEATH TOLL FROM RUSSIAN BOMBING OF UKRAINIAN AID POINT RISES TO 53 - GOVERNOR

The death ⁠toll ⁠from Russia's bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's ⁠southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday has risen to 53, the acting regional governor said on Friday, making it one of the deadliest strikes ⁠on civilians ⁠this year.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Mykhailo Semikin said search and rescue work at the site ⁠in the village of Komyshuvakha had entered its fifth day.

Ukraine's Emergency Service had earlier said the toll ⁠was ‌50 and ‌that search ⁠and rescue ‌work was continuing despite difficult conditions and ⁠the constant ⁠threat of repeat ⁠Russian strikes.