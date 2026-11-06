Death toll from Russian bombing of Ukrainian aid point rises to 53 - governor

The death ⁠toll ⁠from Russia's bombing of an aid distribution point in Ukraine's ⁠southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday has risen to 53, the acting regional governor said on Friday, making it one of the deadliest strikes ⁠on civilians ⁠this year.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Mykhailo Semikin said search and rescue work at the site ⁠in the village of Komyshuvakha had entered its fifth day.

Ukraine's Emergency Service had earlier said the toll ⁠was ‌50 and ‌that search ⁠and rescue ‌work was continuing despite difficult conditions and ⁠the constant ⁠threat of repeat ⁠Russian strikes.







