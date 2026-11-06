China, Gabon sign agreements on security, trade, supply chains during Beijing talks

China and Gabon signed a series of cooperation agreements covering security, trade, industrial supply chains and Chinese-language education during talks between their presidents in Beijing on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Gabonese counterpart Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema witnessed the signing of the agreements at the Great Hall of the People, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders also agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a "community with a shared future in the new era."

Xi said China would support Gabon's political, economic and diplomatic independence while expanding cooperation in trade, investment and industrial development.

He highlighted Beijing's zero-tariff policy and preferential access for African agricultural products to the Chinese market.

Xi also called for closer exchanges on governance and greater coordination on international and regional issues affecting the Global South.

Nguema reaffirmed Gabon's commitment to the one-China principle and welcomed greater Chinese investment to support industrialization and sustainable development.

He praised Beijing's zero-tariff policy, saying it would help African products gain access to the Chinese market.

The two countries also issued a joint statement outlining their upgraded partnership.

Xi later hosted a welcoming banquet for Nguema.





