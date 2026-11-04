US marine dies in training incident in Okinawa, Japan

A US service member died following a military training incident on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Tuesday, US news outlet Stars and Stripes reported Wednesday, citing the 3rd Marine Division.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Marine," the division said in a press release, confirming that an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway.

The fatality occurred on Marine Corps Camp Schwab in northern Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of some 50,000 American soldiers deployed in Japan under a mutual defense treaty.

Officials are withholding the service member's name until 24 hours after notifying next of kin, in line with Pentagon policy.

The 3rd Marine Division operates several key components stationed across Okinawa, including the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, and Headquarters Battalion.

Further details on the specific nature of the training exercise have not been disclosed.



