UN warns of security vacuum in southern Lebanon if peacekeepers withdraw

The planned withdrawal of UN peacekeepers from Lebanon could leave the region more exposed to tensions, UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix warned Wednesday, urging the Security Council to clarify what will replace the mission.

Speaking to reporters following a visit to the Middle East, Lacroix said Lebanese officials had voiced concern over losing a third-party presence that has helped prevent misunderstandings and keep communication channels open between the two sides.

"Do we really believe that the Lebanese army and the Israel Defense Forces can be just left facing one another without any third party?" he asked.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has monitored developments along the Blue Line for decades, reported violations and facilitated humanitarian access in southern Lebanon.

Lacroix said around 10,000 people were still living in the area between Israel's forward defense line and the Blue Line, making the mission's humanitarian role particularly important.

He warned that its departure would leave a gap not only in monitoring but also in coordinating humanitarian convoys and preventing unintended escalation.

The withdrawal comes as Israel, backed by the US, supports ending the mission. However, the UN has yet to receive clear guidance from the Security Council on a possible successor arrangement.

Lacroix said withdrawal plans were ready but flexible enough to accommodate a possible future UN presence.





