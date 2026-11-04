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News Football Fenerbahce stun Liverpool for first Champions League win in 18 years

Fenerbahce stun Liverpool for first Champions League win in 18 years

Fenerbahce secured their first UEFA Champions League victory in over 18 years with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Liverpool in Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency FOOTBALL
Published November 04,2026 11:57 PM
Updated November 05,2026 12:03 AM
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FENERBAHCE STUN LIVERPOOL FOR FIRST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WIN IN 18 YEARS

Fenerbahce came from behind twice to beat Liverpool 3-2 at home Wednesday, securing their first UEFA Champions League victory in more than 18 years.

Liverpool took the lead through Trey Nyoni in the 25th minute, but Mason Greenwood equalized four minutes later to send the teams into halftime level at 1-1.

Alexander Isak restored Liverpool's advantage in the 69th minute before Archie Brown struck four minutes later to make it 2-2. Vedat Muric completed the comeback in the 79th minute, sealing the victory for the Turkish side at Istanbul's Chobani Stadium.

The result marked Fenerbahce's first Champions League win since April 2, 2008, when they defeated Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Fenerbahce moved to five points from four matches in the league phase, while Liverpool dropped points for the first time this season.

Despite the victory, Fenerbahce have yet to keep a clean sheet in six Champions League matches this season, including two playoff fixtures.