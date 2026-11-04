Yemeni army says 340 Houthi fighters neutralized in 1,322 military operations

Yemen's armed forces said Wednesday that they had carried out 1,322 operations targeting Houthi positions and military capabilities, claiming to have killed or incapacitated around 340 fighters and commanders.

In a statement on US social media company X, the Yemeni military spokesperson said the operations also destroyed or damaged 114 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

The spokesperson said government forces had made territorial gains in Al-Jawf province as part of the ongoing "Dawn of Yemen" military operation.

Units from the First and Third Emergency Divisions seized Houthi positions in Umm Lafifa, Qurun al-Sabir and Duhaydat al-Aqir, according to the statement.

In southwestern Taiz province, government forces and allied popular resistance fighters also reported advances on several fronts, repelling Houthi attempts to recapture lost positions.

The military said its forces continued operations while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Since Oct. 5, Yemeni government forces have been conducting an operation dubbed "Dawn of Yemen," aimed at regaining control of state institutions and retaking the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports.

The renewed clashes ended a period of relative calm that had prevailed since April 2022, further worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.





