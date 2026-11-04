Trump says Iran war worth it despite midterm elections loses

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the war in Iran was worth the political and economic costs as his Republic Party lost the midterm elections, insisting that the country had "no choice" but to take military action to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Asked at the White House whether he believed the conflict was worth it, Trump responded: "I do. Yeah. I mean, well, you have no choice."

"The Iran thing we had to do, and we continue to do it," he added.

Asked about Vice President JD Vance's suggestion that the war in Iran contributed to Republican losses, Trump agreed, acknowledging that the conflict had pushed gasoline prices higher in the short term.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up," he said.

However, he defended the decision to launch and continue the military campaign, arguing that it was necessary to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"At the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again because, long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.





