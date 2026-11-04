Pro-Palestinian voices gain ground in US Congress after 2026 midterms

Eleven Democrats who have called for Palestinian rights, condemned Israel's war in Gaza and opposed US military support for Israel won congressional seats in Tuesday's midterm election.

The victories include two Senate candidates and nine House candidates, several of whom have called for an end to US military assistance to Israel or accused it of committing genocide in Gaza.

Their victories come as Democrats regain control of both chambers of Congress, creating greater opportunities for lawmakers to challenge US arms transfers to Israel, scrutinize military assistance and press for a shift in Washington's policy towards the Israel's war in Gaza.

Here is a list of the newly elected lawmakers and returning congressional advocates of Palestinian rights.

US Senate

- Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan

The physician and former public health official defeated Republican Mike Rogers, becoming the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate.

El-Sayed has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights, describing Israel's war on Gaza as genocide and calling for an end to US military support for Israel.

- Troy Jackson, Maine:

The former Maine Senate president defeated five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Jackson has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and called for an end to US military assistance to Israel.

- House of Representatives

- Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York

The Democrat won the state's 13th Congressional District.

A former Columbia University Gaza encampment activist aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, Avila Chevalier defended her attendance at a pro-Palestinian rally on Oct. 8, 2023.

She also received an endorsement from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

- Claire Valdez, New York

Democratic Socialists of America member and former New York state legislator won the state's 7th Congressional District.

Valdez has been a vocal critic of Israeli policies and was also endorsed by Mamdani.

- Brad Lander, New York

The former New York City comptroller won the state's 10th Congressional District after defeating pro-Israel incumbent Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary.

Lander has described Israel's military campaign in Gaza as genocide and its occupation of Palestinian territories as apartheid.

He supports a two-state solution and described himself as a "liberal Zionist" while advocating for Palestinian rights.

- Adam Hamawy, New Jersey

The Egyptian-American plastic surgeon and former US Army combat doctor won the state's 12th Congressional District.

Hamawy, who volunteered as a medical worker in Gaza in 2024, campaigned on ending US military assistance to Israel.

- Melat Kiros, Colorado

The democratic socialist won the state's 1st Congressional District after defeating longtime Democratic incumbent Diana DeGette in the primary.

Kiros, who is aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, has criticized Israeli policies and Zionism.

She became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Colorado.

- Donavan McKinney, Michigan

The Democratic Socialists of America-aligned state representative won Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

McKinney has termed Israel's war on Gaza as genocide and has also pledged to support the Block the Bombs Act, which would prohibit certain weapons sales to Israel.

- Christopher Rabb, Pennsylvania

The state representative won Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District.

Rabb is aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America and has criticized Israeli policies. In September, he joined a protest ahead of a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly

- Frederick D. Haynes III, Texas

The Dallas pastor and civil rights advocate won the state's 30th Congressional District, succeeding former Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Haynes has spoken out against genocide, including in Gaza.

- Analilia Mejia, New Jersey

The progressive organizer won a full term representing the state's 11th Congressional District after previously securing the seat in a special election.

Mejia has been a vocal critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, describing it as genocide and calling for an end to US support for Israel.

- Returning lawmakers

Several incumbent House members who have advocated for Palestinian rights and criticized US support for Israel also won reelection.

They include Rashida Tlaib, Michigan's 12th Congressional District; Ilhan Omar, Minnesota's 5th Congressional District; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York's 14th Congressional District; Summer Lee, Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District; Delia Ramirez, Illinois' 3rd Congressional District; Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District; Pramila Jayapal, Washington's 7th Congressional District; Andre Carson, Indiana's 7th Congressional District.

Tlaib and Omar have been among the most outspoken congressional critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and US military assistance to the country.

- Growing progressive influence

The Democratic Socialists of America projected at least five new House victories involving Rabb, McKinney, Avila Chevalier, Valdez and Kiros.

Their victories expand the organization's congressional presence beyond its two existing members, Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib.

The results indicate a growing progressive Democratic presence advocating changes to Washington's policy toward Israel.

However, the lawmakers do not hold identical positions. Some support a two-state solution, while others advocate more extensive changes to US policy, including arms embargoes and an end to military assistance.

Their increased presence could intensify pressure on Democratic congressional leadership over US arms transfers, military aid and diplomatic support for Israel.