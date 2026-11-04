French president convenes national defense council ahead of planned nationwide protests

French President Emmanuel Macron convened a National Defense and Security Council meeting at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday to prepare for planned demonstrations on Nov. 5 and 7, French newspaper Le Parisien reported.

The meeting was held after the weekly Cabinet meeting and aimed to prepare for the two days of protests and "ensure public order."

Thursday's nationwide mobilization is expected to bring together private and public sector workers, as well as retirees, who are calling for action on wages and purchasing power.

Students and high school pupils are also expected to join the demonstrations, seeking improvements in their working and study conditions.

The Nov. 5 mobilization was called by major labor organizations.

The Yellow Vests movement, which has organized protests against the rising cost of living since Oct. 17, has also called for participation in Thursday's strike and demonstrations and urged supporters to continue mobilizing through Saturday.



