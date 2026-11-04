World 'not ready' to adapt to worsening climate impacts: UN report

The world is falling behind in efforts to adapt to worsening climate impacts, with developing countries facing growing funding shortages and climate-related losses, the UN Environment Program warned on Wednesday.

In its Adaptation Gap Report 2026, the agency said international public funding for climate adaptation in developing countries increased by just $1 billion between 2023 and 2024, reaching an estimated $28.2 billion to $31.7 billion in 2024.

The report estimated that developing countries would need approximately $305 billion annually by 2035 to address escalating climate risks.

Even if governments meet the COP30 aspiration to triple international public adaptation finance by 2035, the funding would cover only 20% to 29% of projected needs.

"The world is not ready to adapt to current climatic conditions, never mind what overshoot of 1.5°C will bring," UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said.

Andersen urged governments gathering for COP31 in Türkiye to increase financial support, warning that current ambitions were insufficient to protect communities and economies from climate impacts.