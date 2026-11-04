European leaders offer mixed reactions to Democrats' victory in US midterm elections

European leaders on Wednesday offered mixed reactions to Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections, with some welcoming the outcome as a sign of political change while others reaffirming their commitment to maintaining strong relations with Washington.

Democrats secured control of both the Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday's elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

The results prompted reactions across Europe, with officials assessing their potential implications for transatlantic relations, NATO, support for Ukraine and US foreign policy during the remainder of Trump's presidency.





- GERMANY

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius congratulated Democrats on their "historic victory" but stressed that Europe must continue assuming greater responsibility for its own security.

He said NATO must become more European to preserve its transatlantic character, emphasizing that European countries need to strengthen their defense capabilities regardless of developments in US domestic politics.

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the opposition far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, attributed Republican losses partly to Trump's foreign policy.

Weidel argued that Trump had promised voters he would refrain from pursuing an interventionist foreign policy, saying the failure to honor that commitment had come back to haunt Republicans.





- SPAIN

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares welcomed the Democrats' gains, saying the election results could also have positive political implications for socialists in Spain.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez interpreted the outcome as a rejection of Trump's policies and a broader setback for the international far right.

He said American voters had rejected policies that impoverish people, as well as hatred, sexism, climate change denial and privileges enjoyed by political and economic elites.

Sanchez suggested that a similar political shift could take place in Spain.





- FRANCE

French Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure described the Democrats' electoral gains as "undeniable" but cautioned that Trump would retain significant authority over US foreign policy.

Lescure said the president could either acknowledge the need for policy changes, particularly regarding gasoline prices, and scale back his international involvement, or continue his current approach.

"Frankly, this is something we will need to keep an eye on in the coming days," he said.





- ITALY

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the election results would not alter relations between Rome and Washington.

"We always respect the will of the American people," Tajani said, emphasizing that Italy maintains its cooperation with the US regardless of which party holds political power.

He stressed that Italy had worked with both Democratic and Republican administrations and would remain a strategic ally of Washington.





- UK

British Health Minister James Frith described the results as a "seismic shift" in US domestic politics but said the change would not affect the longstanding relationship between London and Washington.

Frith emphasized that the two countries' relationship remained unwavering and unchanged despite political developments in the US.

He said he did not expect the election results to alter the nature of bilateral relations.





- POLAND

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed the Democrats' victory as a positive development for American democracy.

"Today democracy has won in America. I love democracy, it's a beautiful thing," Tusk said.

He expressed hope that the election outcome would also contribute to stability in Poland's region.

Tusk additionally advised Trump against using his veto power as a method of governing.





- CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis described the Democratic victory as expected but exceptionally large.

He warned that the results could lead to political paralysis in Washington for the remainder of Trump's presidency, with impeachment attempts and presidential vetoes dominating the political agenda.

Babis nevertheless expressed hope that Trump would continue efforts to end the war in Ukraine and address the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.





- NORWAY

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described the results as a powerful political signal that American voters wanted a change in direction.

Store said political voices closer to Norway's positions were emerging in the US, particularly on climate change, environmental protection, foreign policy and development assistance.

He suggested that the new balance of power in Washington could open opportunities for greater alignment on those issues.





- BELGIUM

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken warned that deep political divisions in the US could make governing the country extremely difficult in the coming years.

Francken said polarization could result in prolonged political deadlock between the president and Congress.

He stressed that, from a European perspective, he would focus primarily on developments involving US trade policy, support for Ukraine and Washington's position toward NATO.





- GREECE

Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said the election results would not affect Athens' strategic partnership with Washington.

"Greek-American relations will remain strong," Marinakis said, describing the US as a strategic ally whose cooperation with Greece would continue regardless of the electoral outcome.

He added that major bilateral projects and agreements would remain unaffected.

Marinakis also noted that individuals with whom the Greek government maintains good relations were expected to hold positions on key congressional committees.





- EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

European Parliament Vice President Christel Schaldemose expressed cautious optimism that the Democratic victory could benefit Ukraine, the green transition and international cooperation.

She nevertheless stressed that the European Union must continue strengthening its strategic autonomy rather than relying on changes in American domestic politics.

Schaldemose said Europe should maintain its commitment to becoming stronger and more self-reliant, regardless of the political balance in Washington.





