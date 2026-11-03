Trump pledges end to US aid for Israel by year’s end

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington will stop providing financial aid to Israel by year's end under an agreement reached with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping, and they're fine with it because, you know, they've become a very successful country that are not in need, and we won't be paying any more to Israel," Trump told Fox News.

He added that Washington would still provide assistance if needed, describing Israel as a regional partner with whom the US has maintained "a tremendous relationship," with Tel Aviv being the smaller partner.