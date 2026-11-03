Bomb threats reported at several European airports

Several European countries reported bomb threats involving passenger aircraft on Tuesday, prompting security checks at airports in Poland, Spain, Bulgaria, and Italy.

In Spain, authorities began searching a Ryanair plane after a bomb threat involving a flight from Manchester that landed in the southeastern city of Murcia.

"The 114 passengers and seven crew members have disembarked and are undergoing security checks," Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government's representative in Murcia, said through US social media company X, adding that the aircraft was being inspected.

The plane landed on schedule at Murcia's international airport in Corvera, according to airport operator Aena. Other flights continued to operate normally at the airport, regional newspaper La Opinion de Murcia reported.

In Poland, two separate bomb threats targeted Warsaw-bound flights, according to TVP World. Warsaw Chopin and Modlin airports were involved in the incidents.

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Warsaw Chopin was redirected to Warsaw Modlin as a precaution while the area where the aircraft was parked remains closed off until further notice.

There were 181 passengers on board, and they were redirected to arrivals hall while the aircraft was checked.

A separate bomb threat was also reported on a SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw Chopin.

Meanwhile, a plane arriving from Israel made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria following a threat received by email, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported, citing Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov.

Authorities did not initially disclose the airline, flight details, number of passengers, or the aircraft's exact route. The content of the email threat was also not made public.

In Italy, two separate bomb alerts involving Ryanair flights arriving from Dublin and Lisbon were reported at Rome's Fiumicino-Leonardo da Vinci Airport within just over an hour, according to local media.

The first incident occurred when a plane arriving from Dublin landed at the airport. An anonymous report about a possible explosive device on board triggered security procedures, and bomb disposal experts were deployed to inspect the aircraft.

Checks reportedly found no explosive device on board and no evidence related to the report.

A second alert was reported shortly afterward, involving Ryanair flight FR9611 from Lisbon. Italian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the aircraft and escort it to the airport.

Security procedures and checks were also carried out following the second alert. The incidents ended without consequences for passengers, and no disruptions were reported for those on board the two flights.

On Monday, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was also diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat. No explosive device was found during checks, and the aircraft later continued to Bulgaria.





