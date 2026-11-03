Sudanese army says it shot down drone coming from Ethiopia

The Sudanese army said Tuesday that its air defenses shot down a "hostile" drone that entered the country from neighboring Ethiopia.

In a statement, the army said the drone was intercepted over Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan after crossing the border from Ethiopia.

The military did not identify the drone's operator or provide details about its origin, intended target or the circumstances surrounding the interception.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian authorities on the Sudanese military's statement.

Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

Blue Nile state, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, has experienced fighting and insecurity during Sudan's ongoing conflict.

The war has also heightened tensions along Sudan's borders, with the Sudanese military repeatedly accusing external actors of providing support to the RSF, accusations that have been denied by some countries.





