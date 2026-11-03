Nearly 70 injured as Russia, Ukraine trade accusations on overnight airstrikes

Nearly 70 people were injured as Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday traded accusations on overnight airstrikes.

In Ukraine, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a statement on Telegram that over 62 got injured after a Russian strike on a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the regional capital.

"A building housing one of the medical departments was damaged, along with the windows of four high-rise residential buildings and 10 passenger cars," Synyehubov said.

He added that 226 patients at the facility were being evacuated to other medical facilities.

Meanwhile, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said five people were injured, two critically, in his region following morning strikes.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed launching "massive" overnight strikes in Ukraine, which it said hit energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions that "supply electricity to military-industrial enterprises" and the Ukrainian army.

It also claimed hitting port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, as well as maritime vessels "used for military purposes."

Another statement said Russian air defenses downed 856 Ukrainian drones over 14 regions, as well as over the Black Sea, and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

In Russia, Yaroslavl Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said two employees sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized after Ukrainian drones targeted an oil refinery in the region's capital, which got damaged.

Yevrayev claimed a total of 124 drones were intercepted, adding that debris from downed drones shattered windows in several apartment buildings and private homes, as well as damaged residents' personal vehicles.

Independent verification of Russian and Ukrainian claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Both deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities only.





