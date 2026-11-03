Iran says talks with Saudi Arabia continue, seeks regional security free of 'foreign military presence’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that Tehran continues dialogue with Saudi Arabia as it seeks new regional security arrangements led by countries in the region and "away from any foreign military presence."

"We have no hostility toward the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council," Araghchi said on US social media company X.

"We appreciate the positive role played by Qatar and Oman and continue our dialogue with Saudi Arabia," he added.

"Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangements established by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence," Araghchi said.

In an interview with the Doha-based Al Jazeera television on Monday, Araghchi said Iran had discussed new regional security structures with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan during a recent visit by delegations from the three countries to Tehran.

"The talks focus on cooperation among regional powers in addressing political, security and economic challenges," he said, adding that the four countries had agreed to continue consultations at different levels.

The Iranian foreign minister also said Tehran had no intention of targeting "friendly Gulf countries," warning that US military bases and other American targets in the region would be included in Iran's response if Washington launched another attack on the country.

Araghchi urged Gulf countries to help prevent another confrontation and praised Qatar's mediation efforts as well as the positions of Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The top diplomat also outlined a Qatari-mediated proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz under which the US would first implement a series of measures sought by Tehran, followed by the reopening of the waterway the next day.

"Iran's demands include lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, ending the maritime blockade, allowing Iranian oil exports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and reducing the US military presence in the region to previous levels," Araghchi added.

"Implementation of those conditions could pave the way for renewed negotiations with Washington on the same day the strait is reopened," he said.

Araghchi also said Iran had held a round of indirect talks in New York with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through Qatari mediation, but denied reports that an agreement had been reached to hold direct talks in Qatar, Türkiye or elsewhere.

"Tehran views negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz separately from any future agreement on Iran's nuclear program," he said, adding that proposals regarding the nuclear issue remain under consideration.

The remarks come amid ongoing indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran continued exchanging messages with Washington through mediators, adding that Iran's revised seven-stage diplomatic proposal could be fully implemented within two days.

Baqaei said progress toward restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz depended on Washington ending its naval blockade and addressing Iranian demands, including sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.

Tehran has maintained that it remains open to diplomacy while warning that its armed forces are prepared to respond to any renewed military action.





