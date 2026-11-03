Australian premier warns global leaders of political polarization, threats to democracy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned on Tuesday that growing political polarization was undermining social cohesion and putting democratic institutions under increasing pressure worldwide.

Addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Saint John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Albanese urged leaders to strengthen democratic safeguards and protect elected representatives from violence.

"Across the world, political polarisation is reducing social cohesion, placing additional pressures on democratic processes," he said, according to a transcript shared by his office.

He warned that threats against politicians, particularly women, were increasing, with some resulting in serious attacks and killings.

Albanese cited the recent attack on Australian lawmaker Helen Haines, who suffered grievous injuries and remains in serious condition.

On Oct. 19, Haines, 65, was struck by a vehicle outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, Victoria, forcing doctors to amputate both her legs.

The premier said the incident underscored the urgency of protecting elected representatives and backed Commonwealth initiatives to improve their safety.

He added that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East were having a "devastating" impact on the global economy.

Albanese renewed Australia's calls for Russia to end its war on Ukraine, a Middle East ceasefire and for the Strait of Hormuz to "reopen and restore the freedom of navigation and trade."

He urged Commonwealth members to confront disinformation, election interference and the misuse of artificial intelligence, warning that digital platforms were fueling division and violence.

Australia, he said, supports keeping humans in control of AI "development and deployment."

He also called for stronger international cooperation on climate change, particularly to protect vulnerable Pacific island nations.