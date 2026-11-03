3 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks amid Gaza ceasefire violations

Three Palestinians, including a security officer and a girl, were killed in Israeli attacks and from earlier wounds in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medical sources told Anadolu.

A Palestinian girl was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone struck a tent next to Gaza Municipality Park in central Gaza City, medical sources said.

Some of the wounded were in critical condition, the sources added, without providing an exact casualty figure.

The attacks came amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Earlier Tuesday, a medical source at the nongovernmental Kuwait Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, said an Israeli attack killed Khaled Shalouf, an Internal Security Service officer.

The source said 11 other Palestinians were wounded in the shelling, four of them critically.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli strike targeted people gathered outside the gate of the University College in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, where displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

Gaza's Interior and National Security Ministry confirmed Shalouf's death, identifying him as a first lieutenant.

"Israeli aircraft targeted a number of officers and personnel from the Internal Security Service in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, resulting in deaths and injuries," the ministry said.

It was the second reported Israeli attack on police and security personnel affiliated with Gaza's administration in three days.

Six people were killed in an Israeli attack in Khan Yunis on Sunday.

Also on Tuesday, a medical source said Imad Omar Radi, 39, died from wounds sustained in an Israeli bombardment of the Japanese neighborhood in Khan Yunis on Monday.

Separately, witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, between Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Artillery shelling also targeted areas east of Khan Yunis, according to the witnesses.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,599 Palestinians and wounded 5,774 others.

According to the figures provided, Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 others in Gaza.

The attacks have also caused widespread destruction, affecting around 90% of civilian infrastructure.



