Wizz Air flight from London to Bulgaria diverted over bomb threat

A Wizz Air flight traveling from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat received during the flight, Hungarian authorities and the airline confirmed Monday.

The aircraft, operating the London Luton-Sofia route, landed safely at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport after being escorted by a Hungarian Gripen fighter jet, Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a social media post.

Ruszin-Szendi said the fighter jet was deployed "within minutes" to escort the aircraft and ensure its safe landing in the Hungarian capital.

According to Wizz Air, the aircraft landed in Budapest in line with security protocols and procedures before taxiing to a designated stand, where authorities began security checks on the aircraft and passengers.

"Wizz Air confirms that today's London Luton-Sofia flight was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat received during the flight," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

"Wizz Air is cooperating fully with the authorities. The safety of passengers and crew remains our highest priority," the statement added.

Hungarian police also implemented additional security measures following the aircraft's landing, Ruszin-Szendi said.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft took off from London Luton at 8.33 am local time (0833GMT) and had been scheduled to arrive in Sofia at around 1.25 pm local time (1125GMT).

Flight-tracking data showed the Airbus A321 diverting toward Hungary while flying over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Authorities were carrying out inspections at Budapest airport following the incident.



