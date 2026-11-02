WHO chief slams attacks against civilians in Ethiopia as 'deeply disturbing'

The World Health Organization chief on Monday described attacks against civilians in Ethiopia's Amhara and Tigray regions as "deeply disturbing."

Children, including a newborn, were reportedly among those killed in the Jaari 2 displacement camp in Amhara, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed in a post through US social media company X,

In another attack in Rama, Tigray, several people were reportedly killed while trying to get food, he said.

Tedros warned: "While these are the latest incidents, drone attacks and civilian casualties have tragically become frequent across Ethiopia."

According to the WHO chief, the violence in northern Ethiopia "is pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse," as hospitals face shortages of health workers, medicines, and equipment.

Ambulance services are "severely limited," he said, adding that insecurity is obstructing the delivery of life-saving medical supplies to some areas.

"WHO and UN partners are working around the clock to deliver additional much needed medical supplies to all the affected regions," he concluded.

The attacks have further strained humanitarian conditions for families already facing shortages of food, medicine, and shelter following reductions in aid.

Amhara has experienced prolonged fighting between federal security forces and Fano militias since 2023, with military operations, including drone strikes, affecting civilian communities.

The violence comes amid broader instability in Ethiopia, including renewed fighting in the northern Tigray region.





