Sudanese army says RSF members defect in Blue Nile state

The Sudanese army said Monday that a group of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) members had defected and surrendered to its troops in Damazin, the capital of southeastern Blue Nile state.

The army's 4th Infantry Division said in a statement that the group surrendered to its forces in Damazin but did not disclose how many members were involved.

The army said the development was the latest in increasing defections from the paramilitary group amid fighting in Blue Nile state.

The group's commander, Jado Mohammed Hamed Shawqar, provided information concerning the management of military operations in Damazin, according to the statement.

The army said Shawqar also gave information about "Ethiopian support" to the RSF and the participation of foreign mercenaries in the fighting.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army's statement.

The RSF has seen several defections among its field and political figures in recent months, including political adviser Fares Al-Nour, commander Maj. Gen. Al-Nour Ahmed Adam, known as Al-Nour Al-Qubba, and field commander Ali Rizkallah, known as Al-Savana.

On Aug. 13, the Sudanese army announced that a force comprising 21 commanders and 270 personnel had joined its ranks. Another group of four commanders and 318 members, led by Lt. Col. Musa Ali Ahmed, defected on Aug. 19.

The announcement came a day after the Sudanese government said it had filed complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, accusing Addis Ababa of hosting the RSF and allowing drone attacks from its territory on civilian facilities and power stations in Sudan.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia on the accusations.

Sudan's humanitarian crisis has continued to worsen amid the war between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 over disagreements concerning the integration of the country's military forces.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.





