China urges political solution to Middle East conflict in talks with Iranian official

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called for dialogue to resolve the widening Middle East conflict, urging all parties to act responsibly and refrain from further military action.

Speaking during a meeting with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in Beijing, Wang said the war had become protracted and spread beyond the region, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

He stressed that dialogue and negotiations remained the only way to end the conflict.

"All parties should act responsibly towards their people and history, moving towards a common goal and focusing on a political solution with a rational and pragmatic spirit, rather than resorting to force again," he said.

Wang reaffirmed China's willingness to advance President Xi Jinping's initiatives aimed at easing regional tensions and work with all sides to restore peace.

He said relations between Beijing and Tehran had developed steadily despite international turbulence, serving the interests of both countries and reflecting the Global South's aspirations for greater unity and cooperation.

Wang also expressed support for Iran's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security, pledging to further strengthen bilateral ties.

For his part, Bagheri said Tehran would not compromise on defending its sovereignty, national security or territorial integrity, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

"Iran will not make any compromise in this regard," he said.

Bagheri described the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the killing of the country's supreme leader and members of his family as "unforgettable crimes," characterizing them as war crimes.

He also warned of the consequences of what he called US warmongering and expansionism, arguing that a war against a civilization could not succeed and would disrupt the global economy.





