5 killed in fresh violence in Indian state of Manipur

Five people were killed in fresh ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur in India, according to officials.

The fresh violence has taken place in two separate incidents in the state's Kangpokpi and Noney areas, officials and local media reported.

Manipur Police said in a statement that two people had disappeared from Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi town on Oct. 28, and on Sunday, during the search operation, the joint teams recovered two dead bodies.

"Extensive search and combing operations will continue in the area with the objective of identifying and apprehending those responsible for the incident," police said.

On Monday, protesters clashed with security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, with security personnel resorting to tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators who had been protesting since Sunday, Press Trust of India reported.

In a separate incident, three men were killed in a reported exchange of gunfire at Kekru Naga village in the state's Noney district.

Manipur has a history of communal and ethnic violence, most recently in 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The resulting clashes killed over 250 people and affected thousands more.

Earlier this year, a new government was formed after the Indian government ended direct rule imposed following the resignation of the state's top elected official nearly two years after the outbreak of violence.





