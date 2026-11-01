Flavio Bolsonaro accompanied by former Mossad agent while fleeing Brazil

Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro left Brazil for the US in an operation involving two vans, a private jet and a former agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency who reportedly accompanied him, according to an investigation published by CNN Brasil.

Bolsonaro, his wife Fernanda and their two daughters crossed into Argentina by road Tuesday through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge, connecting Foz do Iguacu in southern Brazil with Puerto Iguazu in Argentina, CNN Brasil reported Friday.

Security camera footage identified two vans and their drivers. One driver was a former councilman for the city of Foz do Iguacu. The other was his son.

A former Israeli intelligence officer who had worked for Mossad reportedly accompanied Bolsonaro from Brasilia to Argentina, according to the investigation.

The agent arrived in Brazil on Oct. 19 and later traveled in the same van as the senator, according to the report. It did not establish what role, if any, he played in organizing the operation.

The family boarded a Gulfstream G400 private jet in Puerto Iguazu. The aircraft, operated by Argentine charter company Baires Fly, stopped in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to refuel before arriving at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami early Wednesday.

CNN Brasil said the operation was internally referred to as "Operation Alba" and had been planned before the presidential election campaign ended.

Brazilian investigators were examining possible logistical support from contacts linked to the governments of Argentine President Javier Milei and US President Donald Trump, said the report.

No direct involvement by either government in the operation has been confirmed.

Brazil's Federal Police said Wednesday it found no records of Bolsonaro passing through Brazilian immigration checkpoints when leaving the country.

His departure came after Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered him to surrender his personal and diplomatic passports and prohibited him from leaving Brazil.

The Federal Police is investigating the circumstances of his departure and may ask the Supreme Court to block his assets, including bank accounts, according to CNN Brasil.