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News World Qatari mediators return to Tehran in renewed push for US-Iran deal

Qatari mediators return to Tehran in renewed push for US-Iran deal

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday for talks with Iranian officials, state media reported, as mediators try to revive peace talks with the United States. According to the IRNA state news agency, the delegation, headed by a senior adviser to Qatar's prime minister, came to meet senior Iranian officials and discuss "bilateral relations... as well as regional developments".

AFP WORLD
Published October 30,2026 01:29 PM
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QATARI MEDIATORS RETURN TO TEHRAN IN RENEWED PUSH FOR US-IRAN DEAL

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday in an effort to negotiate an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict, with the diplomatic initiative coordinated with Washington, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest push follows a report Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal that US Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei in an attempt to revive stalled negotiations.

Tehran received the message but had yet to respond, a senior Iranian official told the semi-official Fars News Agency on Thursday.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US positions across several Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and subsequently began negotiations, but the talks collapsed over disagreements concerning freedom and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies and trade.