Qatari mediators return to Tehran in renewed push for US-Iran deal

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday in an effort to negotiate an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict, with the diplomatic initiative coordinated with Washington, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest push follows a report Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal that US Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei in an attempt to revive stalled negotiations.

Tehran received the message but had yet to respond, a senior Iranian official told the semi-official Fars News Agency on Thursday.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US positions across several Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and subsequently began negotiations, but the talks collapsed over disagreements concerning freedom and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies and trade.