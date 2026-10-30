Helicopter crash in northern India kills all 6 on board

All six people on board a helicopter, including the pilot, were killed when it crashed in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Friday.

Surjit Singh Panwar, a senior police officer in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, said the bodies of all six on board the copter had been found.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state's chief minister, said that the crash took place near the village of Chayee, close to the town of Joshimath, followed by search and rescue efforts.

Dhami said he was "continuously monitoring" the situation.

The helicopter went missing amid adverse weather conditions, state-owned Doordarshan News reported.