Turkmenistan calls for stronger economic cooperation among Turkic states

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Friday called for greater economic cooperation among Turkic states, saying their "vast economic potential" offered significant opportunities for development.

Addressing the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the Turkish capital Ankara, Berdimuhamedov said his country attached particular importance to strengthening ties with fellow Turkic nations and regarded the organization as a vital platform.

"To utilize this effectively, it is essential to further enhance cooperation in sectors such as energy, transport, communications, industry, agriculture, construction, textiles, the processing of raw materials, and other areas of the economy," he said.

Berdimuhamedov highlighted the need to increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor, saying Turkmenistan was ready to leverage infrastructure at the port of Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea coast to support the initiative.

He also reaffirmed his country's commitment to international and regional cooperation on environmental protection and combating climate change.

The president stressed the importance of expanding ties between the OTS and the UN, saying closer collaboration would help achieve sustainable development goals, build international trust, strengthen economic relations and address humanitarian and environmental challenges.

Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the Ankara summit would identify new areas for cooperation among member states and accelerate the implementation of joint initiatives.