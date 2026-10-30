CHINAS XI HAILS NEW CHAPTER IN BEIJING-BERLIN TIES IN MEETING WITH STEINMEIER

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed relations between Beijing and Berlin as being at the start of a new chapter during a meeting with his German counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday.
Xi told President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that it was incumbent upon China and Germany to take the lead and forge a new model of cooperation based on equality, mutual benefit and strategic stability.
Steinmeier, in his opening remarks at the meeting, told Xi that the world needed China to play its part in preserving the international order.