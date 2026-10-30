CHINAS XI HAILS NEW CHAPTER IN BEIJING-BERLIN TIES IN MEETING WITH STEINMEIER

China's Xi hails new chapter in Beijing-Berlin ties in meeting with Steinmeier

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed relations ⁠between ⁠Beijing and Berlin as being at the start of a ⁠new chapter during a meeting with his German counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday.

Xi told President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ⁠that ⁠it was incumbent upon China and Germany to take the lead and forge a new model of cooperation based ⁠on equality, mutual benefit and strategic stability.

Steinmeier, in his opening remarks at the meeting, told ⁠Xi that ‌the ‌world needed China ⁠to play ‌its part in preserving the international ⁠order.







