US, Hungary sign energy security, law enforcement deals in Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban on Thursday signed two memoranda of understanding on energy infrastructure and law enforcement cooperation.

"This is an energy infrastructure initiative that helps to meet Central Europe's energy needs through US energy," Rubio said at the signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, referring to the Trump Peace Pipelines framework.

He said the memorandum is "a testament to the growing strength of the US-Hungary economic cooperation."

Orban said the agreement aims to "enhance the energy infrastructure of central Eastern Europe both in oil and gas as well as create options for diversification and alternative sources of supply."

"The goal of our government is to have predictable, stable, and affordable energy supply for our consumers, for our industry, for our economy," she said.

The second memorandum covers information sharing against what Rubio described as a "resurgence of far-left terrorism, which is something that's been ignored for far too long."

"We'll work to track these cross-border networks and bring them to justice," he said.

The two also discussed cybersecurity cooperation and multilateral priorities, according to the State Department.