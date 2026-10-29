Turkish President Erdoğan shares video message to celebrate October 29 Republic Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday that Türkiye was maintaining its stability while taking responsibility for resolving disputes at a time when wars, conflicts, and crises were unfolding in its immediate neighborhood and across the world in a video message on the occasion of the Republic Day.

"I congratulate our beloved nation, our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, and all our citizens living in different parts of the world on Oct. 29 Republic Day.

"I extend my sincerest gratitude to our valued guests at our diplomatic missions abroad who share the joy and excitement of our national holiday. I also warmly embrace all our friends and brothers and sisters across the different corners of our geographical and cultural sphere, whose hearts beat with our nation and who share in our joys and sorrows, united with us in destiny and spirit."

Emphasizing that the republic was the strongest testament to the Turkish nation's determination to live freely, its will to remain independent, and its resolve to determine its own future, Erdoğan said the national struggle, led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, had demonstrated to the world what a united nation could achieve even under the most difficult circumstances.

"This great achievement, secured despite severe limitations, not only changed the destiny of a nation but also inscribed in history the power of the national will and the indispensability of the right to live independently," he added.

Erdoğan underlined that the country would remain committed to working for peace and justice under the motto "Peace at home, peace in the world."

"The determination, courage, and resolve we demonstrated as a nation exactly 103 years ago continue to be one of our strongest sources of motivation today. We regard the progress we have made over the past 24 years across a wide range of fields, from the defense industry and energy to transportation and diplomacy, as milestones on the path toward a Türkiye that is influential and prosperous.

"Our country, which is developing its own technology, expanding its defense capabilities, strengthening energy supply security, modernizing its transportation infrastructure to meet the demands of the age and continuously increasing its production capacity, is moving confidently toward a stronger future."

"As 86 million people, united around our shared values, we will turn our Türkiye Century vision into reality and together lead the Republic of Türkiye, which we regard as the canopy sheltering us all, toward a much brighter future.

"I am pleased to state that Türkiye is, thank God, stronger today than it was yesterday. God willing, tomorrow it will be much stronger, more respected and more influential in every field. With God's permission, the Turkish nation will leave its mark on this century.

"May God open our path and grant our nation a bright future. On this occasion, I respectfully commemorate with mercy Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our republic, his comrades-in-arms, the heroes of our National Struggle and our beloved martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our homeland, and I express my gratitude to our veterans.

"Happy 103rd anniversary of our republic," he concluded.